Ekaterina Yalunina

According to recent polls, Vice President Harris is gaining support among white voters who have previously voted predominantly for former President Trump.

Washington – The latest poll by NPR/PBS News/Maristconducted between 1 and 4 August, shows an increase of Kamala Harris‘ Popularity among white voters. According to the poll, 46 percent of white voters would currently vote for Harris, while 51 percent would Donald Trump plead.

In direct comparison to the survey by President Joe Biden’s Withdrawal from the US election campaign on July 21st, a noticeable upward trend is evident. In earlier polls, Harris had only 40 percent of white voters behind her.

Additionally, a Marquette Law School poll confirmed that Harris is trailing Trump by just eight percentage points among white voters – 42 percent for Harris versus 50 percent for Trump. Historically, white voters have overwhelmingly favored Republican candidates in every presidential election over the past 50 years.

But current polls suggest that Harris may do better than Biden did in the 2020 US election. Back then, Biden received 43 percent of the white vote. Trump was at 55 percent.

Thomas Gift, associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, sees Harris’ approval ratings as positive. “The results seem to be rising in almost all demographic groups, especially among white voters,” Gift told NewsweekHe sees this trend as a promising sign for Harris in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, where the vice president has experienced a wave of approval.

Before the US election: Kamala Harris fights for votes in crucial swing states

It is of the utmost importance for the Democratic and Republican candidates to fight for every single vote in the swing states. While in many other regions it is already clear who will win the election, the competition in the swing states is particularly tough and unyielding. For this reason, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have opened their election campaign with intensive appearances in all of the crucial swing states.

In the 2024 presidential election campaign, seven states are considered to be decisive swing states. The so-called “Blue Wall” includes the states of Pennsylvania in the northeast and Michigan and Wisconsin in the Midwest – all known for their historical industrial character. In the USA, the Democrats often referred to as the “Blue”. If this “blue wall” does not hold in the three states mentioned, it will be difficult for Kamala Harris to win the election. (jala)