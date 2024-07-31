Dina Mahmoud (London)

Analytical and political circles in Washington confirmed that the wave of enthusiasm witnessed on American social media platforms, in support of the “Democratic” presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is most likely linked to the remarkable support shown to her by voters belonging to what is known as “Generation Z,” which includes those born between 1995 and 2010.

Since Democratic President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was abandoning his campaign and giving his blessing for his vice president to carry the torch of candidacy in his place, many young supporters of Harris have flooded social media with videos, photos and emojis, through which they affirm their support for the Democratic candidate.

Analysts described this intense online activity as a “wave of love and support for Kamala” on the Internet, reflecting the growing hopes of Democratic Party supporters to regain control of the electoral initiative, after lean months in which it seemed that Republican candidate Donald Trump and his supporters were closer to achieving victory in the November 5 elections.

Analysts believe that the fierce competition between Harris and Trump to win the votes of Generation Z, which includes those born between 1995 and 2010, was perhaps one of the most prominent reasons that prompted the Democratic candidate to finally publicly confirm that she would not have been elected Vice President of the United States on President Biden’s ticket in 2020 had she not received the support of members of that generation.

Harris, speaking at a conference in Atlanta held by a liberal organization representing Generation Z called Voters of Tomorrow, indicated that she realizes that the votes of young voters are extremely important in determining the outcome of the upcoming elections, without neglecting to warn at the same time against the danger of imagining that winning the support of this age group has become “a given.”

But recent polls in the United States suggest that the Democratic candidate may be overly cautious on this issue. Two recent polls have shown that Harris leads her Republican rival by 18 to 20 points among voters under 30.

This coincided with the announcement by 18 American youth groups – including the Tomorrow Voters organization and similar blocs – of the formation of an alliance, aiming to unite the ranks of young voters behind Harris, about 100 days before the date of heading to the polls to choose the country’s 47th president.

American analysts considered that this announcement demonstrates what they described as “unprecedented support” from “Generation Z” voters for “Kamala Harris,” in a manner that appears to be the largest of its kind, since the young generation of Americans expressed their overwhelming support for former President Barack Obama more than 16 years ago.

Other indicators, according to analysts who spoke to the Guardian, include the large amount of money raised in a single week to pump more blood into Harris’s campaign, from first-time individual donors, the large number of people who have expressed their willingness to volunteer for the Democratic campaign, and the remarkable increase in the number of registered voters in just a few days.

Analysts say that much of the enthusiasm of Generation Z for Harris is due to the fact that she is the first American woman of color nominated by a major party for the highest office in the United States, in addition to her adoption of positions closer to the younger generation’s orientations on economic and social issues, not to mention her performance since her selection to run for president, which has been characterized by great vitality that has once again revived hope among the ranks of the Democrats.