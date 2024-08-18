Home policy

The signs seem to point to victory: Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump in five of seven swing states. But a lot can still change before the US election.

Washington – The Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris seems to be the rudder for the Democrats to turn things around: In most of the important swing states, Harris now has a lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump, as the renowned polling institute Silver Bulletin (As of August 17, 12:30 p.m. local time) based on current surveys.

US election: Harris is ahead in many important swing states

The so-called swing states are crucial for the outcome of the US election 2024 crucial: In these US states, no party has a clear majority, which is why the candidates there are particularly fighting for the votes.

In Pennsylvania, Harris is currently ahead of Trump with 44.7 percent, according to the Silver Bulletin. In Wisconsin, the Democrat has 47.3 percent of the vote, according to polls, republican only reaches 44.2 percent here.

Harris also has a lead in Michigan: According to polls, 46 percent of voters there would currently vote for the Democrat, while only 43.1 percent would vote for Trump. Harris is also currently securing the contested US state of Arizona: According to polls, she would currently receive 45.7 percent of the vote there, while 43.7 percent would vote for Trump. The results are summarized here:

Pennsylvania 46.2 44.7 Wisconsin 47.3 44.2 Michigan 46.0 43.1 Arizona 45.7 43.7

In a few swing states, Trump is ahead of Harris

In Nevada, however, 44.6 percent of voters would currently vote for Harris and 44.8 percent for Trump. The Republican is also still ahead in the swing state of Georgia: there, according to Silver Bulletin currently 46.5 percent each, while Harris only has 45 percent.

In North Carolina, the vote recently turned to Harris, albeit only by a very narrow margin: 45.6 percent of voters would choose the Democrat, while 45.5 percent would choose Trump.

Harris’ lead in polls compared to Trump should be viewed with caution

However, polls have a natural margin of error of a few percentage points, which is why such a small lead is hardly meaningful. Nevertheless, a trend is clear: Harris is putting Trump under pressure.

A survey published last week by the New York Times saw Harris ahead in three US states that were important for the election. In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the Democrat was around four percentage points ahead of Trump. However, the Republicans have not yet managed to find an effective strategy and a clear line in the US election campaign against the new candidate.

Can Democrats hold on to their lead? Harris “no longer has the momentum she had two weeks ago”

Polls always represent snapshots in time. The beliefs and attitudes of US voters can still change by the time the actual election decision is made in November.

In addition, social desirability according to opinion researchers can play a role in the answers and distort the results of surveys. For example, in 2016, the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was ahead in polls, but the election for US president at that time was won by Donald Trump.

However, according to the institute’s figures, the Democrats have better chances with the Vice President as candidate than with the US President Joe Biden. “In every swing state, [Harris] significantly better than Biden,” concluded Silver BulletinSince switching to Harris as candidate, the Democrats have improved in the polls by an average of 7.2 percent. Nationwide, the Democrat is currently 2.3 percentage points ahead (as of August 18, 12:00 p.m.).

This is a decline from the peak of 3.1 percentage points, as Newsweek reported. “Harris no longer has the momentum she had a week or two ago,” commented the Silver Bulletin this development. But there is a chance that the Democrat could improve again in the coming week “if she can learn to deal with the higher expectations that the media now has of her campaign,” the analysis continues.