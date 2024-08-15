Home policy

Kamala Harris is celebrating further successes in a new poll ahead of the 2024 US election. The Democrat is ahead of Donald Trump in five of seven contested swing states.

Washington, DC – Ever since the first arrival of Donald Trump to the White House after the 2016 US presidential election, one thing is clear: the winner does not necessarily need the majority of votes. Trump lost the so-called “popular vote” to Democrat Hillary Clinton, but was able to secure the majority of electoral votes and was thus elected the 45th US President.

The focus of the US election The election is therefore all the more dependent on a small number of contested states – the swing states. A new poll sees Vice President Kamala Harris now in the lead in five of the seven most contested states.

Hope before US election 2024? Harris ahead of Trump in five swing states

The “Swing State Project”. Cook Political Reports According to the polls, the Democrat leads the polls across all seven battleground states by two percentage points over her rival Donald Trump. 48 percent of respondents from the seven states said they would vote for Harris in the November election – 46 percent for Trump.

With regard to the individual states, the Vice President of Joe Biden the field in a direct comparison with Trump in a total of five states. In North Carolina and Pennsylvania with a lead of one, in Arizona with two, and in Michigan and Wisconsin with a lead of three percentage points. Trump, on the other hand, is three percentage points ahead of Harris in Nevada.

In Georgia, where Biden received just under 12,000 more votes than Trump in the last election, a neck-and-neck race is once again emerging – Harris and Trump are tied there.

Arizona 48 46 7 Georgia 48 48 4 Michigan 49 46 5 Nevada 45 48 6 North Carolina 48 47 6 Pennsylvania 49 48 3 Wisconsin 49 46 5 In total 48 47 5

Source: The Cook Political Report, survey period: July 26-August 2, 2024; N=2,867; margin of error +/-1.83 percent

Swing states in focus – Harris starts catching up in polls ahead of 2024 US election

The survey is another indication of the effect that Joe Biden’s withdrawal and Kamala Harris’ candidacy could have on the US election. In the survey of the “Swing State Project” in May this year, Trump was still seven percentage points ahead of Joe Biden in North Carolina – a loss of eight percentage points in just a few months. “Harris’ success in closing the gap is based on her consolidation of the Democratic base and increasing support among independent voters,” the US portal quotes Newsweek Amy Walter, author of the Swing State Project.

In the 2020 US election, US President Joe Biden narrowly won six of the seven battleground states. Trump was only able to secure the electoral votes from North Carolina. If Harris wants to be elected the first female US president in history in November, she also needs as many of the contested states as possible.

Duel between Harris and Trump – “Battleground States” still contested ahead of US election

However, the significance of the survey is limited. The pollsters surveyed a total of 2,867 “likely voters” from the seven states between July 26 and August 2 – the margin of error is +/-1.83 percent. Other recent surveys show different pictures. In the latest survey by the polling institute YouGov on behalf of CBS On August 2, neither Harris nor Trump was able to achieve a significant lead in any of the battleground states.

FiveThirtyEight’s poll aggregator different surveys combinedshows, as expected, a very volatile result in the seven states. In different polls, sometimes Trump and sometimes Harris are ahead. A final decision on the electors will therefore probably not be made until the days after the 2024 US election in November. However, Harris at least has a chance of celebrating success in the battleground states. (fd)