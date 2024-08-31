Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party candidate in the US presidential elections scheduled for next November, invited her Republican rival, Donald Trump, today, Saturday, to debate her, with microphones on throughout the debate.

Harris and former President Trump have agreed to a debate hosted by ABC News on September 10.

“Donald Trump is beholden to his advisers who will not allow him to have a debate with the megaphone on the entire time,” Harris said in a post on the X platform. “If his team doesn’t trust him, the American people certainly can’t.”

“We are running for president of the United States. Let’s have a transparent debate, with the speakers on the whole time,” she added.

Trump said he would have preferred to leave his microphone on and was not happy with the mute during the last debate with current President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the presidential race, leaving the field to his vice president, Harris.

So-called “open or hot” microphones can help or hurt political candidates, picking up comments that might be inappropriate for the general public. Turning off the microphones also prevents one party from interrupting the other.