“We are the underdogs in this race, but the momentum is on our side and we know exactly what we are up against.” Kamala Harris opens his long-awaited speech with these words, alongside Tim Walzthe governor of Minnesota who has just indicated as her running mate, the vice president of the United States in case she wins the race for the White House.

Key passages from the first speech of the new Democratic ticket are centered around messages that want to reach the American people directly. It starts with the presentation of the new protagonist of the challenge that will take place on November 5. Tim Walz “was the teacher that everyone dreams of and that all students deserve,” Harris emphasizes, using the nickname ‘coach’ in homage to the season in which her running mate was the coach of the high school football team where he taught geography. “He is the vice president that the United States deserves,” insists the Dem candidate.

Then, two more sentences that summarize, on the merits and on the electoral challenge, the next three months. “Tim Walz and I have a message for Donald Trump: we will not go back on rights and freedoms”, promises Harris, confirming the choice to characterize her proposal in a markedly progressive sense precisely on the terrain most dear to the hard wing of the Republicans. “Thanks to the governor Josh Shapiro “we will win Pennsylvania,” he then says, almost as if to justify his choice in preferring Walz to Shapiro, who seemed to be the most suitable vice president to gain essential electoral space.

Walz’s words are meant to help tighten what he wants to show voters right away as a solid alliance. “I couldn’t be more proud to be the vice presidential candidate and I will help Kamala Harris become the next president of the United States,” says the governor of Minnesota, speaking of Harris as a person who throughout her history, as district attorney, as attorney general of California, as senator and then as vice president, “has fought on the side of the American people.” The exact opposite, Walz wants to emphasize, of Donald Trump: he, he says, “has no idea what it means to work for America. He only looks after his own interests.” Donald Trump, he insists, “sees the world a little differently than we do,” especially because “he is incapable of serving America, too busy serving himself.”

Even the long-distance challenge with his Republican counterpart finds space in the presentation speech: “I can’t wait to have a debate with J.D. Vance“. This, he adds ironically, “provided he has the strength to get up from the couch and show up.”

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, two underdogs, who have chosen which opposition to ride: on one side there are the interests of all Americans, on the other the personal interests of Donald Trump. On one side there is a delay to fill and a race to complete, on the other an advantage that, in their perception, can be squandered. The next few weeks will tell if they were right or not. (By Fabio Insenga)