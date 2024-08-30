Asked to describe her goals on Day 1 if she wins, Harris did not mention any specific steps, but reiterated her focus on boosting the economy.
The Gaza war file had an important place in Harris’ interview, which also featured Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the vice presidential candidate.
These were Harris’ most prominent statements during the interview:
- I will not modify President Joe Biden’s policy on military support for Israel.
- Israel has the right to defend itself, but how it does so matters.
- We have to reach an agreement to stop the Gaza war. This war has to end, and we have to reach an agreement to get the hostages out.
- Reaching a ceasefire in Gaza will open the way for many changes in the region.
- The release of Hamas detainees is necessary because so many innocent Palestinians have been killed.
- I will seek to achieve the two-state solution if I win the presidency.
- One of my top priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class.
- Biden has the intelligence and commitment that I believe the American people rightly deserve in their president.
- History will remember Biden’s many achievements for Americans and for the United States.
- I am so proud to have served as Vice President Biden.
- Biden gave me his full support before he withdrew from the race.
- I’ve spent my career advocating for diversity of opinion, and I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are made who have different perspectives and different experiences.
- I believe it would be in the best interest of the American public to have a Republican member of my cabinet.
- I’m running because I believe I’m the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race or gender, but I saw that picture, and I was deeply moved by it.
- There must be consequences for those who cross our borders illegally, and I will enforce the laws in this regard.
- I worked with Biden on a border security bill but (Republican nominee Donald) Trump asked his allies in Congress to block it.
