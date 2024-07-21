Washington DC, USA.- The Vice President Kamala Harris, supported by the President Joe Biden to succeed him, thanked the President for his support and assured that he will do everything possible to defeat Donald Trump and “his extreme agenda.”

In a brief statement, the Vice President said she hopes to win the Democratic Party nomination and considered the possibility of running for the White House an honor, after the current U.S. President announced that he will not seek reelection.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.

“I am honored to have the President’s support and I intend to win this nomination.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now,” he posted on his X account.

Biden endorsed Harris, 59, as the Democratic nominee, saying she had his “full support.”

But his decision comes just weeks before the Democratic convention in Chicago, potentially opening the door to chaos if other candidates decide to enter the race.

Harris, the first African American and Asian vice president, is popular among key sectors of the party’s base and would be a likely candidate to help Democrats unite around a candidate.

It remains to be seen whether other candidates will compete with Harris for the nomination.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement that the party would “conduct a transparent and orderly process” to select “a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

The optics of overlooking Harris would also be politically risky for the party, which relies heavily on voter turnout from people of color, including Black women.

Several prominent Democrats and liberal groups offered their support to Harris shortly after Biden’s announcement, including former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a progressive icon and major Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.

Michigan Govs. Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer, both considered potential contenders for the nomination, have no intention of challenging Harris, according to CBS News.

Whitmer has previously said she would not consider running if Biden stepped aside.

Harris, however, has yet to be tested at the top of a ticket. She ran for president in 2020, but ended her campaign before a single vote was cast.

With information from Bloomberg