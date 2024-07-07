Harris’ Husband Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Appearing With Biden

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 two days after appearing in public next to US leader Joe Biden, according to RIA News citing Emhoff’s press service.

According to a press release, Harris’ husband tested positive for COVID-19 after “experiencing mild symptoms.” The vice president herself tested negative.

Two days before they were diagnosed with the disease, Emhoff and Harris watched the Independence Day fireworks on the White House balcony next to Biden and his family.

Earlier, Joe Biden assessed his health. The US President said that he does not consider himself weak.