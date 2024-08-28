Home policy

After the Democratic Party Convention, Tim Walz’s approval ratings are rising. Meanwhile, Harris maintains her lead over Trump.

Washington, DC – In just a few months, US citizens will decide who will move into the White House. republican Former President Donald Trump is running, while Kamala Harris is fighting for the office on the Democrats’ side after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the candidacy. Harris is currently doing well in the polls. Her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is also doing well. Trump’s vice presidential candidate JD Vance has suffered a setback.

US election 2024: Harris gets a boost from Walz – distance from Trump

After the four-day Democratic Party convention, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota was able to improve his popularity ratings. This is according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, which the US portal Newsweek Before the convention, Walz’s approval rating was 39 percent among registered voters. After the convention, this rose to 42 percent, showing that voters have a positive opinion of Walz.

Tim Walz is scoring points in the polls, while Kamala Harris’s numbers are stagnating. Nevertheless, she is still ahead of Trump. © Photomontage Jacquelyn Martin/dpa/Julia Nikhinson/dpa

The poll results are based on the responses of 7,818 registered voters surveyed between August 23 and 25. Kamala Harris’ approval ratings remained unchanged. She continues to lead Trump by four percentage points. According to the poll on the US election, Harris has 48 percent of the vote and Trump has 44 percent.

US polls: JD Vance against Tim Walz – Republicans significantly less popular

The survey results of the New York Times show a similar trend. On Monday, August 26, Harris reached 49 percent, while Trump was behind her with 46 percent. Harris also leads Trump in the swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin by two percentage points. In Pennsylvania, Harris is currently one percentage point ahead of Trump and in Arizona, the Republicans and Democrats are tied. According to the NYT Trump leads Harris in Georgia by four percentage points.

Among the US citizens surveyed, there are clear tendencies between the vice presidential candidates Walz and JD Vance. An AP-Norc poll conducted between August 8 and 12 shows that 36 percent of respondents have a positive opinion of Walz. Vance, on the other hand, only gets 27 percent. If you look at who the less popular candidate is, Vance is well ahead with 44 percent, while only 25 percent of respondents consider him unpopular. However, Vance has already made it clear that he does not think much of polls. (vk)