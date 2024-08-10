Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Kamala Harris’s popularity among white voters is increasing. She is catching up with Trump in the polls. A sign of a possible triumph in the critical swing states?

Washington DC – The latest poll from NPR/PBS News/Maristwhich took place between August 1 and 4, indicates a growing popularity of Kamala Harris among white voters. According to the poll on the US election in November, 46 percent of white voters would currently vote for Harris, while 51 percent would support former President Donald Trump.

Compared to the poll conducted after President Joe Biden withdrew from the US election campaign on July 21, there is a clear upward trend. In previous polls, Harris was only able to win over 40 percent of white voters.

New poll on the US election: Kamala Harris catches up with Trump among white voters

Another US election poll from Marquette Law School confirms that Harris is only eight percentage points behind Trump among white voters – 42 percent for Harris compared to 50 percent for Trump. Historically, white voters have overwhelmingly preferred Republican candidates in every presidential election over the past 50 years.

However, current poll results for the US election suggest that Harris may perform better in the US election than Biden did in 2020. Back then, Biden received 43 percent of the white vote, while Trump received 55 percent.

New poll on the US election puts another damper on Trump – positive news for Harris

Thomas Gift, associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, rates Harris’ approval ratings positively.

“The results seem to be increasing in almost all demographics, especially among white voters,” Gift told NewsweekHe sees this trend as a good sign for Harris in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, where the vice president has experienced a wave of approval.

New poll ahead of US election: Kamala Harris campaigns for votes in crucial swing states

It is of the utmost importance for the Democratic and Republican candidates to fight for every single vote in the swing states. While in many other regions it is already clear who will win the election, the competition in the swing states is particularly intense and relentless. For this reason, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have begun their election campaign with intensive appearances in all the decisive swing states, which are also apparently leaving their mark in the new polls for the US election. The positive development for Harris is offset by bad news for Trump, which could also have an impact on the decisions in the swing states in the fight for the White House.

In the 2024 presidential election campaign, seven states are considered to be decisive swing states. The so-called “Blue Wall” includes the states of Pennsylvania in the northeast and Michigan and Wisconsin in the Midwest – all known for their historical industrial character. In the USA, the Democrats are often referred to as “Blue”. If this “blue wall” does not hold in the three states mentioned, it could be difficult for Kamala Harris to win the election. (jala)