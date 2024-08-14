Home policy

Kamala Harris’ fraternity is supporting her in the US election. So far, however, it has not been able to raise any donations. Now a PAC has been founded.

Washington, DC – Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), a fraternity that also supports U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris among its alumni, has founded a political action committee (PAC). This is considered an unusual step, since fraternities and sororities in the USA see themselves as non-partisan. But the fraternity’s commitment has a long tradition. Even long before the US election 2024 AKA had a political mission.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is part of a collective of the oldest, and most prestigious, African-American sororities and fraternities in the country, known as the Divine Nine. These groups, also known as Black Greek Letter Organizations, date back to a time when Black people were not allowed in the rest of the fraternity. USA were not welcome. Their network of more than two million alumni represents a massive political force among the US electorate – which both major parties hope to mobilize for the US election in November.

Student fraternity supports Harris in US election – will she be able to beat Donald Trump?

The Democratic candidate’s relationship with the fraternity goes back a long way. At Howard University, a historically African-American, private university in Washington, DC, which Harris attended until 1986, she joined AKA – a move she announced in a 2019 Twitter-Post said that it changed her life. She learned there what it feels like not to be in the minority. This feeling has helped her throughout her life and given her strength, Harris continued. With her appointment as Running Mate of Joe Biden In 2020, another type of strengthening was added: the campaign was announced Politico inundated with thousands of private donations totaling $19.08 – a nod to the year AKA was founded.

Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance before members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha fraternity. © IMAGO/Ron Sachs – Pool via CNP

During her term as vice president, Harris hosted a visit by the Divine Nine to the White House, the US magazine’s report continued. For the first time, they were all invited there to meet with a president or vice president. Since then, leaders of the Divine Nine have regularly visited the White House – including in May, when Biden tried to bolster his support among black voters. Immediately after Biden’s exit from the campaign in July, each president of the Divine Nine committed in a statement to “meeting this critical moment in history with an unprecedented, coordinated campaign of voter registration, education and mobilization.”

US election 2024 a “historic” moment according to AKA member – not only the polls speak for Harris

However, no specific names or parties were mentioned in this statement. Since student fraternities are registered charities under US law, they are not officially allowed to support specific political candidates. However, they can mobilize their members to go to the polls – which, according to the British Guardian also happened. “We are bipartisan, but we are thrilled that she is at the top of the ticket. It is historic, and we will make sure it remains historic. And it is a very important election. Only democracy is at stake,” Lawrence Ross, author of a book about the Divine Nine and a member of AKA, told the British newspaper at the time.

According to the US newspaper The Tennessee the financial support from members of the Divine Nine fraternities was noticeable. Many took part in the online appeals that brought in millions in the days following the launch of Harris’ presidential campaign. Nevertheless, there was one thing that the fraternities had not been able to do until now: directly supporting Harris financially as a presidential candidate. To change that, Alpha Kappa Alpha has now founded a political action committee. The new PAC, called “the 1908 PAC,” will enable the organization to collect money to support federal candidates for the US election and pass it on to them.

Harris will now get more donations – she will need them to beat Trump in the US election

This step complements AKA’s voter registration, education and mobilization campaigns, writes the African-American community newspaper The Atlanta VoiceAnd in a way, things have come full circle. “You are an incredible part of my journey and I love you,” Harris said at the fraternity’s annual convention in July. The members thanked her with loud “skee-wee” calls – the sorority’s typical cry.

At the same time, the new PAC part is a return of the Divine Nine to the political space, according to the judgment of The Tennessean. Although the African-American student associations were committed to activism and the promotion of the black community from the beginning, many great figures of the civil rights movement emerged from them. After the civil rights movement, however, the organizations and their members turned away from politics. Harris’ candidacy, together with the Black Lives Matter protests, changed that. The enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate among the Divine Nine members already far overshadows the enthusiasm for Barack Obama. (tpn)