Orelia And Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for the November 5 presidential election on Thursday, citing the hope she has raised in her camp that nothing is guaranteed against a candidate like Donald Trump.

The 59-year-old vice president wants to address Americans in general after injecting life into her camp, according to a campaign official who asked not to be identified.

In this context, political expert Larry Sabato says, “There is a one-time opportunity to make a good first impression,” adding, “Voters have seen Kamala’s style. Now they need Kamala’s program.”

Harris’s speech comes at the end of a high-energy conference that has drawn millions of viewers each evening, with prominent speakers taking the stage.

The Democratic candidate will use this audience to introduce herself to a country that does not necessarily know her well, after spending nearly four years as vice president.