With Joe Biden’s decision to renounce his candidacy for the 2024 elections and the endorsement given to Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice president is effectively the front runner to become the new candidate for the White House. But the passing of the baton is not automaticsince the 81-year-old president’s painful decision has effectively opened the way to an ‘open convention’, that is, a convention that will open in Chicago on August 19 without the candidate already chosen in the primaries. And other Democrats will be able to compete with Harris for the delegates’ vote.

It should be remembered, however, that the delegates were not only elected by Biden but were also selected by his campaign. So to have a majority of delegates that choose a candidate other than Harris, there would have to be a massive number of defections by Biden supporters. In theory, however, according to the rules of the Democratic Party delegates elected for Biden they have no obligation to support the successor he indicates.

We must then consider another group of delegates, the so-called ‘super delegates’about 700 party leaders and elected officials who become delegates on their own. They have greater freedom to vote – they usually can only participate from the second call – but it is not yet clear whether this unprecedented convention will follow other, let’s say emergency, rules.

Technically to run for nomination at an open convention, Candidates must submit at least 300, but no more than 600, delegate signatures. Each candidate can sign only one candidate petition. In addition, a candidate cannot obtain the support of more than 50 delegates from a given state. Considering that there are 4,700 delegates, the number of possible candidates could reach a maximum of 15, in a nightmare scenario of complete chaos that the Democrats will surely try in every way to avoid in the coming weeks.

Finally there is the question of electoral funds.: At the end of June, the Biden campaign had $96 million in its coffers, staff, and campaign offices across the country. Now who will get this massive infrastructure? This is also uncharted territory, since there is no precedent for switching candidates in the era of billion-dollar campaigns. Of course, if Harris stays on the ticket, it would be logistically easier for her to take control of the funds and the campaign machinery, since the money and the rest are in the Biden-Harris name.