Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

Polls reveal a huge gap in support for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in the US election by gender.

Washington, DC – Since Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the upcoming US election in November Kamala Harrisnow officially a candidate for the Democrats for the White House, convince their party and also Donald Trump in polls. Last week, more than 230 former employees of Republican presidents and presidential candidates also supported her candidacy in an open letter.

However, this does not mean that Harris’ victory is certain. For her and Trump, the final weeks of the election campaign will depend on scoring points in the contested swing states as well as with certain groups in the population whose political preferences are often closely analyzed in the USA.

So Harris clearly ahead of Trump among womenthe republican would have the edge among men. The Democrat is now continuing to extend her lead among women. This was the result of a recent survey by Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos.

Donald Trump (l.) and Kamala Harris will face each other in the 2024 US election. Polls currently predict a close race. © Charlie Neibergall/dpa / ZUMA Press Wire/Imago / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Polls show close race between Trump and Harris – but gender gap is growing

Harris received 54 percent of the votes among women. Trump is well behind with 41 percent. Among men, however, Trump is ahead with 51 percent, while Harris received 46 percent, according to the survey. This difference of 18 percentage points between Harris and Trump among women and men is huge compared to previous elections, US media note.

There is a lot of movement, especially among white women. Before the Republican and Democratic nominating conventions, Trump was still ahead among white women by 13 percentage points, reports ABCNewsThe broadcaster speaks of a “gender gap”. Now Harris has managed to reduce the gap in the polls to two percentage points.

According to US media, an important factor in the decision between Harris and Trump is the Democrat’s plan to reinstate abortion rights. Two years ago, the Supreme Court the landmark decision “Roe v. Wade” was overturned.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

First TV duel between Trump and Harris is imminent

The difference is even greater among white men. After the Republican convention, Trump was able to increase his lead in the polls from 13 to 21 percentage points. Overall, however, support for both men remains largely the same.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

Between August 23 and 27, 2,496 eligible voters were surveyed, an equal number of Republicans and Democrats (29 percent each) and 30 percent independents.

The race in the 2024 US election as a whole is considered to be balanced at the beginning of September. The first TV debate between Trump and Harris will take place on September 10. (lrg)