Ahmed Atef (Washington, Cairo)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has decided to bring in a group of new advisers to her campaign to make the most of the short time remaining before the election race begins, replacing former advisers loyal to President Biden with others, including several leaders of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

Among the new senior advisers is David Plouffe, a key strategist on both Obama presidential campaigns, who joins Harris as a senior adviser on strategy and focus on states to win the Electoral College.

Harris is also bringing in adviser Stephanie Cutter, deputy campaign manager for Obama’s reelection campaign, who has been working with Harris in recent months, to become the new chief strategy and messaging officer, and Mitch Stewart, the grassroots organizing strategist behind Obama’s victories, will become a senior adviser on swing states.

Also among the new advisers is David Binder, who led public opinion research for Obama and previously worked with Harris and will expand his role in her campaign to lead public opinion research.

The new staffers report to campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, another Obama campaign veteran who ran Biden’s 2020 campaign and built his 2024 operation from the White House before moving to Delaware this year.

John Rossomando, an American political expert, believes that these steps reflect great intelligence on the part of the Democrats, as the former advisors have extensive experience in dealing with Donald Trump’s electoral methods, and they can also gather billionaire donors such as Mark Zuckerberg to provide support to the Democratic Party.

After that move, Trump will have to improve his campaign performance significantly to be able to outperform this experienced group, because the new advisers will address the general idea about Harris, such as her lack of experience, her radical views on open borders, and her indifference to issues, such as inflation, that concern Americans, Rossomando told Al-Ittihad.

For his part, the American-based political expert, Dr. Shukry Mansour, said that the move by the new advisors comes to inject proven and experienced talents into the Democratic candidate’s campaign, to reintroduce Harris to voters and enhance the operational capabilities of her campaign. The move can also be described as a strategy to unify support within the Democratic Party, relying on their experience and networks.

Mansour said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there are potential negatives to Harris’ campaign, which is excessive reliance on Obama’s legacy, and this may be interpreted by many as a lack of her own vision and leadership, and then it will be a point of strength and superiority for Trump’s campaign, who is adept at exploiting the weaknesses of his competitors.

He explained that “the return of Obama’s advisers may be boring for voters, and may be portrayed by the Trump campaign as a return to the policies of the past and attract large groups of young people who love the base of change, new perspectives and innovative ideas.”