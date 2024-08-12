Home policy

Migration, inflation and jobs: many issues are affecting the US election campaign. Kamala Harris has a good chance of coming out on top of Donald Trump on one of them.

Washington DC – Since US President Joe Biden his withdrawal as presidential candidate for the US election 2024 announced, things are going well for the Democrats better in the polls. Vice President Kamala Harris is scoring points and currently enjoys more approval than former President Donald TrumpEven in some swing states, new polls suggest success. Further surveys show that she can also win voters’ trust on the economic issue.

Trump in trouble according to polls ahead of US election: Confidence in Harris’ economic policy grows

US citizens trust Kamala Harris in economic policy more than Trump. This is shown by a new survey before the US election commissioned by Financial Times and the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. A total of 42 percent of the 1,001 registered voters surveyed said they would trust Harris more to handle the economic crisis. Republican presidential candidate Trump received an unchanged 41 percent.

It is the first time since the monthly poll began in February that the Democrats are ahead. In July, when Biden was the candidate for president, he was significantly behind Trump. Harris was able to increase the Democrats’ rating by seven percentage points compared to July. The poll was conducted by the Democratic Global Strategy Group and the Republican polling institute North Star Opinion Research between August 1 and 5. The margin of error is estimated at plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Economic policy of Harris and Trump – poll shows “how badly Biden did”

“The fact that voters were more positive about Harris than Biden […] says as much about how badly Biden did as how well Harris did,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the university, to the Financial Times. According to those surveyed, Harris should break with Biden’s economic policies. Around 60 percent believe that she should either completely turn away from Biden’s economic policies or make “major changes” to his program.

“The poll is good news for previously worried Democrats, but their worries are not over yet, because voters still believe they will be better off with Trump as president, and most voters think of their own interests first and big policy issues second,” Gordon continues. Trump can still score points on trade: 43 percent say they trust Trump on economic relations with China, while Harris comes in at 39 percent.

Poll ahead of the 2024 US election: Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump’s economic expertise

On the topic of the economy, another poll shows a close race with Donald Trump currently in the lead. According to the CNBC According to the All-America Economic Survey, which was conducted between July 31 and August 4, the majority of respondents believe that they would be better off financially with a President Trump. Republicans in particular are convinced of this. A full 79 percent say that their economic situation would improve with Trump. Among Democrats, however, only 48 percent expect an economic improvement with Harris as president.

Among those who are neither Democrats nor Republicans, 31 percent believe they will be better off financially under Trump. Only 10 percent have the same assumption under Harris. Meanwhile, 54 percent think it doesn’t matter who is in the White House. (vk)