Kamala Harris’ nomination for the US election is expected to take place before the Democratic Party convention. But how exactly will the vote take place?

Washington, DC – For Kamala Harris seems to have already overcome an important hurdle. US President Joe Biden On July 21, about three and a half months before the US election, after weeks of debate, he announced that he would not be running – and combined this with a plea for Harris as the new presidential candidate.

Harris was able to quickly secure a lot of support in the Democratic Party. Her official nomination is now only a formality. But when and how exactly will this take place?

Harris before nomination: Democrats vote virtually before the party convention – but why?

The US Democrats’ vote to nominate their presidential candidate will be conducted electronically. It will begin on Thursday, August 1st and last until Wednesday, August 7th. This means that the vote will take place well before the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago from August 19th to 22nd.

Even before Biden’s withdrawal, there were plans at party headquarters to allow the delegates to vote in virtual form beforehand. This was justified by concerns that in the state of Ohio, which is important for the election, there might be a deadline of August 7, and thus before the party convention, for naming the presidential candidates.

The virtual vote also helps Democrats avoid a month-long debate over the candidacy until the party convention and quickly join forces for the election campaign against Trump.

However, if the vote were to take place at the party convention and Harris were to be challenged by strong competitors, the meeting could be chaotic and full of conflict. Because an absolute majority of delegates is needed for the nomination. In this case, a contested vote could have dragged on over several rounds.

Harris before nomination for US election: Who is allowed to vote for the Democrats?

4000 delegates who were invited to the US primaries will vote on the nomination of the US presidential candidate.

Biden had withdrawn and nominated Harris as his presidential candidate. His delegate votes were not automatically transferred to her. But in the 48 hours after her candidacy was announced, a large portion of the delegates had already made their support for Harris public.

Does Kamala Harris have competition among the Democrats?

It doesn’t look like anyone from the Democratic Party could pose a threat to Harris. Anyone who still wants to stand as a presidential candidate must have collected signatures from at least 300 delegates (maximum 50 per state). The deadline is Tuesday evening (local time, August 30). The necessary paperwork must also be completed and submitted by then.

Kamala Harris needs the votes of 1976 delegates to be the presidential candidate for the US election Since Biden’s withdrawal, Harris has quickly secured the support of 3,000 of the 4,000 delegates who want to vote for her.

If, not surprisingly, a new candidate for the presidency with the necessary signatures appears in the last few hours, the Democrats will cast their vote virtually as early as August 1. The official nomination was originally scheduled for the party convention in Chicago in mid-August.

Kamala Harris before nomination: How does the virtual voting work for the Democrats?

Voting will be by roll call and through an online platform set up by the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Each delegate will be notified 24 hours in advance. Once voting begins, they will receive a personalized, watermarked form to cast their vote on. “Each roll call form has a number of security features to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of each individual vote,” the DNC told CBSNews.

Once all delegates have cast their votes, the DNC will announce the final result. Whether the vote will be broadcast live or open to the public is to be CBSNews according to unknown.

When will Kamala Harris announce the name of her running mate?

Kamala Harris must announce who she wants to be her vice president or president by August 7. That is when the ballot in the state of Ohio will be finalized. The virtual vote will only be for the presidential candidate, not for the running mate. This means that whoever Kamala Harris chooses will be her running mate for the US election campaign. Although another symbolic vote will take place at the party convention in Chicago, the Democratic candidates will already be finalized in advance. (lrg/afp)