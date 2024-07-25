Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

Press Split

Kamala Harris is considered a possible presidential candidate for the US Democrats. Now she will face Netanyahu – and must take a stand on Israel.

Washington, DC – Until now, Kamala Harris through her work for US President Joe Biden He had repeatedly acknowledged his role as a pro-Israeli American president – ​​even though his personal relationship with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was often difficult.

But now, just days after she was named the likely presidential candidate of the USDemocrats Harris must take a stand on one of the most explosive foreign policy issues in US politics: She must take a stance on Israel and the war in Gaza Strip take in.

Netanyahu does not mention Harris once in his speech to Congress

The start of Harris and Netanyahu’s relationship seems to have been rather bumpy. In his speech to the US Congress On Wednesday afternoon (July 24), the Israeli Prime Minister did not mention the likely presidential candidate even once.

How will the US position on Israel change under Kamala Harris? © IMAGO/Miriam Alster

However, Harris did not chair Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. Instead, she went on her planned trip to a fraternity event in Indiana. But on Thursday (July 25), she will receive Netanyahu in her office in the Old Executive Office Building in Washington.

Netanyahu does not speak about Harris before US Congress – will she continue Biden’s foreign policy?

If Harris is to US election If Obama wins the White House for the Democrats, he is likely to continue most of Biden’s foreign policy line. But his strong support for Israel’s war in Gaza has caused a rift between moderates and progressives in his party.

With his departure from office, the Democrats now have the opportunity to correct course. And even though Harris has always been careful not to contradict Biden, she has sometimes been very critical of the US government’s stance on the war in Gaza. She has often advocated limiting civilian casualties in the enclave, even before other government officials.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal According to the report, her message to Netanyahu during Thursday’s meeting is expected to be that “it is time to end the war in a way that will keep Israel safe, release all hostages, end the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to dignity, freedom and self-determination.” An adviser to the potential presidential candidate revealed this to the business magazine.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Harris is supported by the Jewish community – she must now take a position on the war in Gaza

Whether this will actually happen is questionable. Harris will probably focus first on securing the nomination. A direct confrontation is therefore not to be expected, analysts told the newspaper. After all, such a confrontation carries the risk of creating the impression that she is weak on Israel. Nevertheless, Harris’ relationship with Netanyahu is expected to be very different from that of Biden. A US official pointed out that the US president has often argued with Netanyahu. But he also has decades of experience in dealing with him.

But apparently no one knows exactly what Harris’ position actually is. The fact that she did not attend Netanyahu’s speech at the congress suggests certain conclusions, writes the news portal Vox. Ultimately, however, it is not that simple. She has long had ties to the American Jewish community and to Israeli interest groups, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, is also Jewish. She has also won the support of important Jewish interest groups for her presidential candidacy. She has repeatedly defended Israel’s “right to self-defense” against the Hamas reiterated and stressed that the threat to Israel posed by Hamas must be “eliminated” – a broad agreement with Biden’s position.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

Harris and Netanyahu meet for the first time – will she adopt Biden’s position on Israel?

At the same time, she has consistently adopted a harsher tone than the incumbent US president regarding Israel’s treatment of civilians in Gaza. In a widely watched speech in March, she was the first person in Biden’s administration to call for an immediate ceasefire, albeit a temporary one. She also demanded at the time that the Israeli government do more to increase the flow of aid to Gaza and called the situation in Gaza a “humanitarian catastrophe.” The speech was reportedly originally worded even harsher. Harris had apparently wanted to criticize Israel more directly for obstructing aid deliveries to Gaza, but then watered down the statements.

She also expressed her solidarity with the protesters at US universities. “They show exactly what the human emotion should be in response to Gaza,” Harris told The Nation. “There are things that some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely disagree with, so I don’t want to endorse their arguments across the board. But we have to deal with it. I understand the emotions behind it,” the possible Democratic candidate continued.

There is still simply “not enough evidence” to make any firm statements about Harris’ position on the war in Gaza, Richard Haass told CNN“Anyone who says they can answer is not very helpful. You can’t judge a person when he is vice president,” said the former US official who served in the State Department under George W. Bush. (tpn)