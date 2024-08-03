Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Trump attacks Harris and openly questions her origins. Is the Republican worried about losing votes?

Washington, DC – In the US election campaign, Donald Trump is relying primarily on personal attacks against Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump also accuses Harris of pandering to ethnic groups for political reasons.

“She has always been of Indian descent and has only advertised her Indian descent,” said Trump. But now it seems as if she wants to identify as black. “Well, I don’t know: is she Indian or is she black?” asked Trump. He respects both, but obviously not her. “I think someone should look into that.” Trump was promptly accused of racism. The Republican also fears that Harris could possibly have decisive advantages with certain groups of voters.

“LOTUS for POTUS”: Group collects donations for Harris

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She identifies as both black and Indian. If Harris wins the US election on November 5, she would not only be the first woman in the office, but also the first person of Asian descent and the second black head of state.

Experts now assume that Harris could mobilize a group of voters, reports the portal Newsweek – namely voters of Indian origin.

Last week, a group of South Asian women’s appeal for donations in support of Kamala Harris raised more than $250,000 within a few hours. Their battle cry: “LOTUS for POTUS”. This is reported by NBCNewsThe name “Kamala” is Sanskrit and means something like “red lotus”. POTUS stands for “President of the United States”. Pramila Jayapal, one of five congresswomen of Indian origin, also belongs to this group.

Harris must “link identity with political positions”

But her identity does not mean that she will get the votes of this group of voters. Candidates cannot rely on that alone, says Pawan Dhingra of Amherst College in Massachusetts to NewsweekHarris “needs to show that she understands the issues facing Indian Americans and other Asian Americans beyond the coconut tree references,” Dhingra said. “By connecting her identity to her policy positions, she can more effectively persuade people to vote for her.”

Since Americans with Asian backgrounds are more likely to vote for Democrats than for republicanHarris is in a good starting position in this regard. And in contrast to the Republican Nikki Haleywho had hopes of becoming a presidential candidate at the beginning of the year, Harris is open about her identity. Haley, on the other hand, has distanced herself from it, says Dhingra.

Could a group of voters decide the US election in Harris’s favour

How important is this group of voters now? Battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan have large Indian-American communities that could help Harris enter the White House, reports NewsweekThe portal refers to a Survey from 2020according to which around six out of ten Americans of Indian origin said they would vote for an Indian candidate. The mobilization effect is greater than for other population groups of other origins, explained Professor Sara Sadhwani of Pomona College, who specializes in such effects in elections.

Before withdrawing from the candidacy, US President Joe Biden had fallen by eight percentage points in polls among Asian Americans compared to 2020, reports NBCNewsAccording to a survey by the Pew Research Center, almost two-thirds of voters generally lean towards the Democratic Party. Now it’s up to Harris to use her advantages and translate them into the US election. But that won’t be easy: her poll ratings as Vice President have not been particularly good to date. (lrg/afp)