Harris called the report “politically motivated” and “unjustified.”

The White House also announced that the president would establish a task force to protect classified materials between presidential terms.

What was included in the report of the Special Advisor to the Ministry of Justice?

– The report prepared by the special counsel, Robert Hoare, found evidence that Biden intentionally kept highly classified information, but made clear that the evidence did not meet the standards for bringing criminal charges.

– The White House said that Biden made a mistake in keeping the documents at his home.

– Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said that Biden will soon appoint a task force to “ensure better procedures” to protect classified materials when administrations change.

The report described the 81-year-old Democratic President’s memory as “foggy,” “ambiguous,” “defective,” and “weak.” It also indicated that Biden cannot remember identifying prominent milestones in his life, such as the timing of his son Beau’s death, or when he served. Vice President position.

In response to a question from a reporter at the conclusion of a gun violence prevention event at the White House, Harris said that as a former prosecutor, she considered Hoare's comments “inexcusable, inaccurate, and inappropriate.”

Harris noted that Biden’s two-day meeting with Hoare occurred immediately after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, and she said: “It was a difficult moment for the Commander-in-Chief of the United States of America,” adding that she spent many hours with Biden and other officials. In the following days, he was “in control of everything.”

Harris considered that “the way the president’s behavior was described in that report could not be more factually incorrect, and is clearly politically motivated and unjustified.”

Harris concluded by saying that the special counsel must have a “higher level of integrity than we have seen.”

Harris's comments came a day after Biden confirmed that his “memory is good,” and his anger was evident when he denied forgetting the date of his son Beau's death from brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.