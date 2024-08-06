Harris chooses vice: who is Walz, why he could annoy Trump

Kamala Harris has decided: as a running mate he has chosen – according to sources that are waiting to be officially confirmed – Tim Walz60, governor of Minnesota since 2019, confirmed in his office in 2022. Compared to other candidates Harris has considered as potential running mates, Walz is less known and has faced less scrutiny and criticism on the national stage. Walz is married with two children.

A second-term governor and chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, Walz is not from a traditional swing state: Minnesota has supported a Republican presidential candidate only once since 1960. But his credentials as a veteran who once represented a rural, Republican-leaning part of Minnesota in Congress could help Harris appeal to white, working-class voters who have turned away from Democrats and helped fuel Donald Trump’s political rise.

He graduated from Chadron State College with a degree in political science and earned a master’s degree from Minnesota State University in 2001. After his studies, in 1981, Walz enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for twenty-four years.i, during which he took part in some important operations. He will retire with the rank of staff sergeant. Having run in 2006 for the House of Representatives against the Republican representative Gil Gutknecht, Walz manages to defeat his opponent and on January 3, 2007 he assumes his duties as representative, and then is always reconfirmed in the general elections of 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

He has made a series of memorable digs at Republicans over the past week, though his most significant contribution has been his determination to brand the GOP, and in particular its presidential ticket, composed of by former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, as “weird types”Walz now has the urgent task of introducing himself to the country nearly three months after the election. Among the political tests that await him are a potential debate against Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), whom Trump chose as his running mate in July.