Time: Harris Isn’t Being Genuinely Sympathetic to Zelensky Over Relationship Difficulties

US Vice President Kamala Harris has problems in her relationship with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, which manifested itself in “insincere sympathy” during her visit to Kyiv, the newspaper reports Time with reference to sources.

“In her meetings with Ukrainian officials in recent years, she has indeed shown sympathy for their plight (…) “but I would call it formal sympathy, following protocol,” the publication quotes one of the sources as saying.

In particular, the contradictions between the two politicians began after the Munich Security Conference in 2022. Even before the conflict in Ukraine began, Harris conveyed to Zelensky the position that the United States would not transfer modern weapons. This caused discontent among the Ukrainian president, which later set a restrained tone in communication.

Earlier, Politico reported that Harris would continue the foreign policy line of the current American leader Joe Biden, including on Ukraine, if elected to the post of head of the White House. According to the leading member of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith, Harris is ready for active steps on the world stage.