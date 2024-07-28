Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Before the US election, Kamala Harris experienced a massive donation boom. Donald Trump responded with tougher rhetoric. But that didn’t work in the polls.

Washington – He can’t get hold of them: Despite increasing mob attacks, Donald Trump the new highs of Kamala Harris before the US election 2024 One week after the surprise withdrawal of Joe Biden from the presidential race, the election campaign of the possible candidate of the Democrats With a bulging campaign coffers, Harris can now Catching up in the polls start – and much now points to a neck-and-neck race.

Record income before US election: Harris collects millions in donations for duel against Trump

According to her team, US Vice President Kamala Harris has raised a total of 200 million dollars (around 184 million euros) since last Sunday for her campaign against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. This result is described as “record-breaking” and show the broad support that Harris enjoys within the Democratic basethe news agency quoted dpa a party spokesman.

What is remarkable is that two-thirds of the amount raised came from first-time donors. This suggests that Harris can not only count on the support of established party members, but is also mobilizing new groups of voters.

President Joe Biden was actually intended to be the Democratic candidate for the duel against Donald Trump. But after many poor performances, doubts about his fitness and health were raised, which is why Biden pulled the plug last week and dropped out of the race for the White House. Instead, he proposed nominating Vice President Harris as his successor. However, the 59-year-old has yet to be formally chosen as the candidate by the Democrats. Many prominent Democrats such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama now support the politician.

Money flows “like a catapult”: Democrats support Kamala Harris

Her first fundraising gala last Saturday was already a success and helped to secure the necessary financial resources for the intensive election campaign over the next 100 days. However, the Republicans see the takeover of the Biden fund as a distortion of competition, which is why they have already filed a lawsuit against this approach. But Harris may not even need the Biden donation money. Because, as is now becoming apparent, new money is flowing in like “a catapult,” as campaign strategist Dmitri Mehlhorn told the New York Times revealed. Apparently, many supporters of the party were very relieved about Biden’s withdrawal.

Trump camp is currently reacting nervously to the Harris hype

Donald Trump currently seems somewhat powerless in the face of current developments. The Republican candidate has recently sharpened his rhetoric against Harris. At a rally in Minnesota, he called her a “failure on every level” and warned that a Harris victory would mean “four more years of extremism, weakness, failure, chaos and probably World War III.” He particularly criticized her immigration policy and said that she was disqualified for the presidency.

These attacks are not surprising, as Trump is known for attacking his political opponents with harsh rhetoric. However, the intensity of his attacks shows that Harris’ campaign is making him nervous. Her ability to raise such a huge sum in a short period of time could be an indicator of her strength in the upcoming election campaign.

Harris vs. Trump: New polls show a close race

In the current polls for the US election, Vice President Harris is catching up with big steps. During a CNNsurvey recently showed that Trump’s lead is shrinking overall, another analysis also caused excitement in the Republican camp at the weekend. FoxNews reported, the race between Harris and Trump could actually be close. In the “swing states”, i.e. those states that do not clearly lean towards the Republicans or Democrats, the results seem to be close.

According to the FoxAccording to the poll, the two are tied in Michigan and Pennsylvania (at 49 percent). And in Wisconsin, Trump is only one point ahead, at 50 to 49 percent. In Minnesota, however, Harris is a full six percentage points ahead of Trump (she has 52 percent approval, Trump only 46 percent).

It is therefore no wonder that Trump is reacting more harshly with his attacks. But knowing that donations are flowing in and the polls are changing, Harris is also becoming increasingly self-confident. For the first time, she also toughened her tone at the weekend and, according to a report by the US magazine Newsweek a “bitter, crazy, 78-year-old convicted felon” who clings to his many lies. (jkf)