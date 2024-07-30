Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

It is still unclear whether there will be a TV debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The former president’s camp continues to oppose it.

Washington, DC – The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to refuse to commit to a TV debate with Kamala Harris. In an interview broadcast on Monday evening (29 July) on the US broadcaster FoxNews aired, Trump said he would “probably have a debate” but also had “arguments for not doing so.”

The campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also likely to be the presidential candidate of the Democrats Trump accused him of being “afraid” to face Harris and debate with her. Trump had agreed to speak in a debate ABCNews held debate on September 10 against the US President Joe Biden After Biden withdrew from another candidacy, it is unclear whether the TV debate will take place. ABCNews announced that it was continuing to prepare for the broadcast.

It is still unclear whether there will be a TV debate between former US President Donald Trump and the likely Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. (Archive image) © Photo left: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network / Photo right: IMAGO/MediaPunch

TV duel between Trump and Harris: Former president “is afraid”

A spokesman for Harris, Ammar Moussa, published on X, the former Twittera statement in which he asked: “Why does Donald Trump fails to give a clear answer to a debate with Vice President Harris?” Only to then provide the answer himself: “He is afraid that he will not tolerate the strange attacks of his running mate (Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, Editor’s note:) on women or his own statements to end the election in America in a debate against the Vice President,” Moussa wrote. Harris will be on the debate stage “on September 10th,” Trump may also appear, “or not.”

Trump himself stated that he believed that a debate “should take place before the votes are cast” in the US election in November. In some states, however, early voting is possible before Election Day on November 5. In Minnesota, for example, mail-in voting and in-person voting are possible from September 20. In Fox NewsInterview he said it was “very important to do this.”

TV debate between Trump and Harris: Former president refuses to participate

However, he did not want to “reward fake news,” Trump added, calling the TV station ABCNews a “terrible medium.” Trump has sued the station and one of its most famous presenters, George Stephanopoulos, for defamation. FoxNews he explained: “I don’t like ABC getting rich.”

Trump’s campaign had also listed a number of reasons why Trump had not yet given his consent to participate in the debate on September 10. The former US president’s communications director, Steven Cheung, said it would be “inappropriate” for Trump to commit to a debate with Harris before the Democratic Party has officially nominated her. The Democrats “could very well still change their minds.” The Trump camp, however, agreed to a debate with Biden, even though the Democrats had not yet officially announced his candidacy.

TV duel between Trump and Harris: Former president calls for debate on Fox News

Kamala Harris has so far been able to gather enough Democratic delegates behind her to be considered the party’s likely candidate. The Democratic Party Convention, at which she is to be officially nominated, begins on August 15 and will take place in Chicago.

Trump recently demanded that a rescheduled TV debate of FoxNews should be moderated. The broadcaster itself has suggested September 17th as the date. So far, neither of the two candidates has accepted the invitation. (fmu)