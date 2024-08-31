Washington.- Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the US presidential election in November, on Saturday challenged her Republican rival Donald Trump to debate with the microphones on throughout the event.

Harris and the former president have agreed to a debate, hosted by ABC News, on September 10.

“Donald Trump is bowing to his advisers who won’t let him debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn’t trust him, the American people definitely can’t,” Harris said in a post on X. “We’re running for President of the United States. Let’s debate transparently – with our microphones on all the time.”

Trump has said he preferred to keep his microphone on and did not like being muted during the last debate against then-rival President Joe Biden.

So-called “hot mics” can help or hurt candidates, picking up off-key comments that were sometimes not intended for the audience. Muted microphones also prevent debaters from interrupting their opponent. A representative for ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The debate will be the first time Harris and Trump have faced off since Biden dropped out of the presidential race following a poor performance in a CNN debate in June that raised questions about his mental acuity. Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance have agreed to debate Oct. 1 on CBS News.