Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination for the White House on Thursday night, warning the Democratic National Convention that Republican Donald Trump will not be allowed to return and promising to fix America’s immigration system.

“The consequences of returning Donald Trump to the White House are extremely serious. (…) Consider the power he will have, especially after the Supreme Court just ruled that he would be immune from criminal prosecution,” Harris said.

Trump, she warned, is not a serious man and would seek to establish a veto on abortion at the federal level. In addition, she recalled, he ordered his allies to bury in Congress a bipartisan initiative to strengthen border security. “We can create a deserved path to citizenship and protect our border,” he proposed to more than 23,000 attendees gathered at the United Center.

Harris vowed to reinvigorate President Joe Biden’s more than $20 billion border plan.