Harris says voters want presidential debates

US Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris said another presidential debate should be held. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

“Two nights ago, Donald Trump and I had our first debate. We owe it to the voters to have another one,” the presidential candidate said.

Trump had earlier declined to debate Harris again, saying polls showed him winning the first meeting. The Republican nominee advised her to “focus on what she should have been doing for the last almost four years,” and said there would be no third debate.

Trump and Harris debated on September 10. The former American leader praised the televised debate as “the best in his entire political career.”