No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Harris calls for addressing the causes of irregular migration غير

by admin_gke11ifx
June 7, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Harris during a meeting with the President of Guatemala

US Vice President Kamala Harris stressed during a visit to Guatemala that “most of the people do not want to leave their homes,” but they have to because they “are unable to meet their basic needs,” calling on the country’s authorities to cooperate to address the causes of irregular immigration to the United States.
“It is in our common interest to work together where there is potential to solve chronic problems,” Harris said during a roundtable meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Yamate.
The US Vice President added that “most people do not want to leave their homes” and the land of their ancestors, where they pray, speak their language and where their culture prevails.
And she considered that those who migrate either do so “to escape danger or because they are unable to meet their basic needs,” stressing the need to give them “hope that help is on its way to them” in an area severely affected by Covid-19, and by the violence and extreme poverty exacerbated by two cyclones in year 2020.
She stressed that hope “must be accompanied by relationships of trust and tangible results” in order to “convince people that there is reason to hope for the future.”

Source: agencies

RelatedPosts

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Crisis in Venezuela: the thousands of Venezuelans who sought refuge in Trinidad and Tobago are now looking for a way to return

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.