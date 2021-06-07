Harris calls for addressing the causes of irregular migration غير

US Vice President Kamala Harris stressed during a visit to Guatemala that “most of the people do not want to leave their homes,” but they have to because they “are unable to meet their basic needs,” calling on the country’s authorities to cooperate to address the causes of irregular immigration to the United States.

“It is in our common interest to work together where there is potential to solve chronic problems,” Harris said during a roundtable meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Yamate.

The US Vice President added that “most people do not want to leave their homes” and the land of their ancestors, where they pray, speak their language and where their culture prevails.

And she considered that those who migrate either do so “to escape danger or because they are unable to meet their basic needs,” stressing the need to give them “hope that help is on its way to them” in an area severely affected by Covid-19, and by the violence and extreme poverty exacerbated by two cyclones in year 2020.

She stressed that hope “must be accompanied by relationships of trust and tangible results” in order to “convince people that there is reason to hope for the future.”