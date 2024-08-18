Kamala Harris began a mobile campaign tour in a bus in Pennsylvania on Sunday, on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, which will officially name her as its candidate for the US presidential election.

Harris has given momentum to the party’s campaign since President Joe Biden announced in late July that he was withdrawing from the race for the White House.

The US Vice President hopes to boost this momentum with her tour of one of the swing states that will be crucial to the outcome of the elections in which she will face former Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House.

After this tour, Harris heads to Chicago, where she is expected to receive a warm welcome from Democrats who are cheering her progress in the polls.

A Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed Harris with a slight lead over Trump among registered voters nationwide, compared with a poll conducted by the same outlets a month ago that had the incumbent and former presidents neck-and-neck.