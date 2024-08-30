US Vice President Harris Avoids Russia, Ukraine in First Interview

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris makes her first campaign appearance interview CNN avoided the topic of Russia and Ukraine. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

It is claimed that she focused her attention on US domestic policy issues. In particular, she discussed the situation on the border with Mexico, the rhetoric of her election opponent Donald Trump, relations with the current President of the country Joe Biden and a number of other topics.

In terms of foreign policy, Harris only spoke about the topic of arms supplies to Israel in the event of her victory. Trump, who constantly raises the topic of Ukraine in his speeches, has already rated Harris’s interview on his social network TRUTH Social, leaving a one-word comment: “Boring.”

Earlier, Axios compared Kamala Harris’s election campaign to Frankenstein. “Harris’ campaign has become a disparate Frankenstein team with multiple centers of power,” the online publication jokes.