Simon Schröder

Kamala Harris sharply criticizes her direct opponent and Trump’s vice president JD Vance. “Project 2025” curtails the basic freedoms of Americans.

Fayetteville – In November, JD Vance will officially be on the ballot alongside Donald Trump. After Trump announced his running mate at the Republican National Convention on July 15, the 39-year-old senator addressed Republican voters and outlined his life path so far and his ambitions as Trump’s number two in his acceptance speech.

Vance spoke about his difficult childhood and youth, marked by poverty and addiction. He outlined his goals regarding the economy, immigration and trade. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice president, did not hesitate to voice criticism. Harris sarcastically called his speech a “compelling story” and added: “It was compelling. A compelling story. But it’s not the whole story,” Harris said at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Fayetteville, North Carolina. © Allison Joyce/afp

Harris sharply criticizes “Project 2025” and warns against another term for Donald Trump

“Frankly, it’s very telling what he didn’t talk about on that stage. He didn’t talk about Project 2025, Trump’s 900-page plan for a second term. He didn’t talk about it because their plans are extreme and divisive.” Although Trump distanced himself from Project 2025, the plan came from his circle of supporters. The Heritage Foundation developed Project 2025 in collaboration with some of Trump’s allies to shape the government and the USA along right-wing conservative lines. If Trump wins in November, the project could serve as a template and restructure the government.

Harris sharply criticized the Trump camp’s “Project 2025,” saying it “robs Americans of their basic freedoms.” It is intended to “propose both a government program and the right people (to Editor’s note:) who are ready to implement this program from day one of the next conservative administration,” as it says on the project’s official website. Many see the Trump supporters’ plan as a serious threat to American democracy. In the 900-page document, the authors propose replacing the predominantly apolitical officials of the USA with right-wing conservative Trump supporters, as the New York Times noticed.

Kamala Harris: “Project 2025” is robbing Americans of their basic freedoms – Will Harris replace Biden?

If implemented, Project 2025 would severely restrict access to abortion and further limit LGBTQ rights and education. Harris stressed that words are not enough when standing for unity. “You cannot stand for unity when you are pushing an agenda that strips entire groups of Americans of their basic freedoms. You cannot claim to stand for unity when you intend to take away reproductive freedoms from the people of America.”

With her speech in Fayetteville, the Democrat tried to win important votes for the US election in November. North Dakota is a swing state and therefore of great importance for the upcoming election and President Biden. The state last voted for the Democrats in 2008, according to the American news site The 19th reported. And Harris could soon be at the top of the ticket herself. Because the calls for a new Democratic candidate are getting louder and louder – even from within their own ranks.

Biden had done himself no favors with his poor performance in the TV debate against Trump. The Biden camp’s plan was to focus attention on Trump, but Biden’s appearance reignited the discussion about his health. His interview with ABCNews with George Stephanopoulos could not dispel the doubts. Whether he will actually run in November or whether he will let Kamala Harris take the lead is something the president will have to carefully consider before the Democratic Party Convention. (sure)