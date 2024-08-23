Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

Kamala Harris pledged at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago the day before yesterday to unite all Americans behind a “new way forward,” describing her rival, the former president, as a “not serious man” whose return to the White House would have “extremely serious” consequences.

“On behalf of every American, regardless of party, race or gender, I accept your nomination,” Harris said in a speech to a packed crowd. “I will be the president who unites us around our highest aspirations.”

Harris used her speech at the Democratic National Convention to present herself as a leader who could unite all Americans behind a “new way forward,” describing her rival, former President Donald Trump, as a “not serious man” whose return to the White House would have “extremely serious consequences,” according to the New York Times.

Harris warned that the former president’s behavior posed a “serious and fundamental threat to Americans,” whether they were seeking reproductive health care, concerned about the integrity and stability of diplomatic relations, or worried about the flow of migrants across the country’s southern border or the future of democracy.

She also warned that Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, his encouragement of the mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the recent Supreme Court ruling granting presidents broad immunity for crimes committed while in office portend a second Trump term that would be far worse for the country than the first.

With Harris’ nomination as a Democratic candidate for the US presidential election, the veteran politician and lawyer joins a long list of figures who previously held the position of Vice President of the United States before deciding to move on to take control of the affairs of the largest country in the world.

This list includes 29 out of 49 American politicians who served between 1789 and 2021 and sought to wear the mantle of first man, but only 15 of these politicians have so far succeeded in sitting in the Oval Office.

Harris, who was chosen as Vice President on the nomination ticket of current President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections, hopes to become the lucky “16th” representative, to complete a rich career that began in the era of the so-called “Founding Fathers” of the United States.

John Adams, the first vice president to seek the highest office in the United States, was actually the first vice president to the first president, before succeeding his boss George Washington in 1797. Four years later, Adams’s vice president, Thomas Jefferson, followed in his footsteps, succeeding him in 1801, and this time for eight years. But Aaron Burr, Jefferson’s vice president, did not have the same success as his two predecessors in the position of second-in-command. Burr, who was described in his time as a controversial politician, lost the election he ran as an independent to Jefferson himself in 1804, becoming the first vice president in American history to fail in his bid to become president. Thirty-two years later, Martin Van Buren, Andrew Jackson’s vice president, repeated Adams and Jefferson’s electoral victory in the presidential race when he became America’s eighth president in 1837. Over the following decades of the 19th century, the fortunes of American vice presidents varied. Some assumed the presidency without running for office at all, such as John Tyler after the death of President William Harrison in 1841. Nine years later, Millard Fillmore became president after the death of the 12th president, Zachary Taylor, only 16 months after his inauguration.

Two similar scenarios led to Andrew Johnson coming to power in Washington in 1865, after Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, and Chester A. Arthur finding himself president, after James Garfield was assassinated in 1881.

The same happy fate, however, was not enjoyed by other vice presidents, such as John C. Breckinridge and Henry Wilson, in 1860 and 1872, respectively, and it was extended to their counterparts in the first quarter of the twentieth century, such as Charles Fairbanks (1908) and Thomas R. Marshall (1920).

During those years, the two representatives, Theodore Roosevelt and Calvin Coolidge, rose to the top of the government pyramid, following the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901 for the former, and the sudden death of the twenty-ninth president, Warren G. Harding, in 1923, for the latter.

By the early 1930s, it had become more common for vice presidents of the United States to run for the nation’s highest office.

Since Franklin Roosevelt’s first term in 1933, 15 of the 18 vice presidents who have served in the office have launched their own presidential campaigns after serving as vice president. Remarkably, only five of those 15 eventually managed to sit in the first man’s seat.

The list of these representatives includes the Democratic politicians Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, and Joe Biden, while from the Republican Party, the two representatives Richard Nixon and George Bush Sr. succeeded in assuming the presidency in 1969 and 1989, respectively, by winning the elections held the previous year.