Home policy

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

Washington – A presidential candidate who doesn’t give interviews? Kamala Harris could become the first female president of the United States of America, but there were still no individual interviews with her. The campaign team of her competitor Donald Trump publicly counted the days since Harris had spoken to the media. republican Candidate and his running mate also mentioned this in their rally speeches.

Criticism and ridicule for Harris’ refusal to give individual interviews before the US election

Crisis communication expert James Haggerty also had Newsweek previously said that Harris was making a “mistake” by avoiding the press. The last lengthy interview took place on June 24, when she spoke to MSNBC as part of Joe Biden’s campaign team.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

A CNN exclusive of a joint interview between Harris and her running mate Tim Walz sparked many jokes from Trump supporters like conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. “She needs emotional support to face the media and defend her indefensible record,” Kirk posted on X. “Is this a joke?” Political commentator Chuck Callesto responded to Kirk’s post by saying Harris has “zero competence” because her campaign team “wouldn’t even let her appear on CNN alone.”

Before the US election: Kamala Harris faces reporters alone

Now Harris has broken her silence and given her first one-on-one interview as a White House candidate to ABC news affiliate Brian Taff. She talked about giving new small businesses a $50,000 tax deduction because “nobody can start a small business with $5,000.” She will also work on the “housing shortage” by giving first-time buyers a $25,000 down payment to ensure the American dream is no longer “out of reach” for young citizens.

Harris said she plans to increase the child tax credit for young families to $6,000 in the first year of their child’s life. All people deserve dignity, Harris said, “but not everyone necessarily has the means to achieve those dreams and ambitions.” Harris and Trump recently launched advertising campaigns for their candidacies.

US election 2024: Harris calls for unity in the USA in interview

She also made a point of emphasizing her sense of unity in the country. Harris said she has more than 200 Republicans behind her who worked for previous Republican presidential administrations. When people put country before party, “it makes us stronger and healthier.”

Kamala Harris presented herself in a one-on-one interview. © Alex Brandon/dpa

She went on to say that she knows in her heart “that the vast majority of us Americans have so much more in common than divides us,” Harris said. “I also think I’m right when I say that most Americans want a leader who will bring us together as Americans, not someone who is pretending to be a leader who is trying to get us to point fingers at each other. I think people are exhausted by that approach, to be honest.”

US election campaign: Kamala Harris on gun rights: “Assault weapons are literally tools of war”

Gun rights were also a topic. Harris firmly believes that it is consistent with the Second Amendment “that we need a ban on assault weapons.” These are “literally tools of war. They are literally designed to kill a lot of people quickly.” But she also defended herself against rumors that she would confiscate weapons. “Tim Walz and I are both gun owners,” Harris said. “We are not taking away anyone’s guns.”

The Trump assassination in pictures: shots, chaos and a bleeding ex-president View photo gallery

Current polls see Harris narrowly ahead after an aggressive TV debate against Trump: According to data from the website 270towin Harris would currently win 226 Electoral Votes, Trump 219, while 93 from the remaining contested states are too close to be assigned to either camp. (cgsc)