Political scientist Seleznev predicted possible military chaos in the world with the arrival of Harris

If the current Vice President Kamala Harris wins the US presidential election, this will result in consequences in the form of an escalation of all world conflicts in the future. This opinion was expressed by Pavel Seleznev, Dean of the Faculty of International Economic Relations at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, reports URA.RU.

“War is a salvation for the American dollar, which is not the national currency of the United States, but a private currency printed by private American banks. Therefore, the same war in Ukraine is needed by this global financial oligarchy,” Selleznev explained. According to him, in order to support the American currency and come up with a plan to write off the 35-trillion state dog, the United States will seriously destabilize the situation and “drag the world into military chaos.”

“That’s why the bankers who own the Federal Reserve System nominated Harris, who has no team and is easy to manipulate, as a presidential candidate,” the expert emphasized.

Earlier, American billionaire Elon Musk called US presidential candidate Kamala Harris a communist. In this way, the billionaire commented on a post by user X, in which Harris frequently mentioned the words “equality” and “fair distribution.”