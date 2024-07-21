Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

Some Democrats believe that Joe Biden could drop out of the election campaign. But who could follow? US media say Kamala Harris has the best chances.

Washington, DC – Leading Democrats are convinced that President Joe Biden could resign from his post as Democratic presidential candidate as early as this weekend in order to US election To make room for another Democratic candidate. Or rather for another female candidate – because above all Kamala Harris is being considered as Biden’s successor at the head of the Democrats in the election campaign against Donald Trump.

US media consider Kamala Harris to be the most likely successor in the event of Biden’s departure

However, some Democrats want to prevent Harris from potentially succeeding Biden – or at least make it more difficult so that she is not easily appointed as Biden’s successor, reported the US news portal Axios well. Accordingly, they bring names like Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro or Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, into play.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at July 4th celebrations in Washington, DC © IMAGO/Tierney L. Cross – Pool via CNP

For the circle of Democrats who would not like to see Harris in the leadership of the Democrats, it could Axios But it will be difficult to implement her plan. And according to the US news portal, there are several important reasons for this. One of them is that the Biden campaign’s financial reserves and infrastructure could easily be transferred to Harris – but not to other candidates. though not.

Already at the beginning of the month (3 July 2024) Reutersthat Harris is the most likely successor to Biden. Not only has she already been vetted for national office and has passed the intensive scrutiny of the republican She also has the highest name recognition of all the alternatives to Biden. She also has the highest poll ratings among the Democrats who are serious candidates.

Kamala Harris could become the first female president in US history if Biden leaves office

In a statement published in early July (2 July 2024) Reuters/Ipsos-Opinion poll Harris was one percentage point behind Trump, with 42 percent to 43 percent. A difference that was within the margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. In addition, as a black and Asian American, Harris is already a vice president who is making history.

As a potential successor to Biden, she could even become the first female president in US history should he actually withdraw from the campaign. For a party that relies on its black female electorate, passing over Harris in the event of a potential Biden withdrawal in order to nominate other candidates as his successor could have fatal consequences.

Harris can rely on broad support from within his own ranks

Another reason why Harris’ replacement as a possible successor in the event of Biden’s potential exit is unlikely is Axios According to the report, there is widespread agreement within the Democratic Party about Harris’ position. Leading Democrats have already made “very careful efforts to persuade Biden to run.”

According to the US media, it is difficult to imagine that the Democrats would be willing to plunge into the unknown and let several candidates compete against each other a month before their own party convention. US Representative Jim Clyburn, who was crucial to Biden’s victory in 2020, also told the US news channel MSNBChe would support Harris as the Democratic candidate if Biden were to step down.

Some Democrats warn that bypassing Harris could cause “uproar”

Senior Democratic Party members – including former DNC Chair Donna Brazile – recently warned that switching from Harris to other possible candidates in the event of a potential Biden successor could cause unnecessary “turmoil.” Representative Bennie Thompson said Axiosthat this could mean the “death blow for the party”.

Harris-skeptical Democrats cite polls showing her doing little better than Biden against former President Trump, and there is widespread skepticism that she is the best candidate to win the Midwestern districts of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

Her supporters argue that Harris is legitimate as Biden’s successor: together with Biden, she and Biden received 14 million votes in the Democratic primaries. In addition, the recent campaign and Harris’ media appearances have shown that she could be an impressive candidate to succeed Biden at the head of the Democrats in the US election. If Biden really does drop out, even those Democrats who are worried about Harris’s electability are likely to follow suit – especially if there is a risk of division within their own party. (fh)