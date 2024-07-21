US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Sunday her intention to run for president in the upcoming US elections, hours after President Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the presidential race.

In an official statement, Harris expressed her thanks to President Biden for his support, stressing that she seeks to win the nomination as a representative of the Democratic Party and achieve victory in the elections scheduled for next November.

“With this act of selfless patriotism, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his lifetime of service: putting the American people and our country first,” the Vice President added.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn this nomination and win it,” Harris added. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party, to unite our nation, to defeat Donald Trump.”

Harris stressed the importance of the period remaining until Election Day, saying: “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight, and together, we will win.”

Biden said, following his decision to withdraw from the election, that he supports Harris’s candidacy for the presidential election.