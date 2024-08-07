Harris announces her candidacy for US President

Vice President Kamala Harris announced at a rally of supporters in Philadelphia that she has officially become the Democratic candidate for the post of head of state. The broadcast was broadcast on YouTube-the channel of her headquarters.

“I stand before you today to proudly announce that I am now officially the Democratic Party’s nominee for President of the United States,” Harris said.

The New York Times previously reported that Harris had officially become the Democratic candidate for the November 2024 presidential election. In addition, it became known that she had gained a record lead in voter support over former US leader Donald Trump among other members of the Democratic Party.