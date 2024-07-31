Time: Harris and Zelensky had disagreements before the conflict in Ukraine began

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had disagreements before the conflict in Ukraine began, transmits Time magazine.

As journalists note, citing former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Harris, having met with Zelensky in Germany less than a week before the start of the special military operation (SMO), informed the Ukrainian leader of the inevitability of conflict. Then Zelensky called for preemptive sanctions against Russia and the sending of weapons. Both of his proposals were rejected.

The publication notes that the vice president has not visited Ukraine since the beginning of the SVO, and journalists call her expressions of sympathy for Ukraine’s situation “formal and in accordance with protocol.”

Earlier, Politico reported that if elected to the post of head of the White House, Harris will continue the foreign policy line of the current American leader Joe Biden, including in relation to Ukraine.