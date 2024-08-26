According to the criteria of

“Kamala Harris is the weakest presidential candidate on crime in history. She has allowed millions of people to cross our borders”Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social, in one of the many posts in which he attacks her. The Republican will go to two key states on Thursday 29th In terms of defining the elections, seeking to attract more voters there, these are Wisconsin and Michigan.

For her part, Democratic candidate Harris concluded Thursday, August 22, with record audience figures, which would earn her a rise in the polls. According to Telemundothe Convention measured on average an audience of 21.8 million people daily, 15 percent more than the Republican convention. The duo Kamala Harris-Tim Walz to begin bus tour across Georgia on Wednesday, August 28to seek more voters there. In addition, the Democratic Party launched a new spot in which Harris proposes more opportunities for business, loans and new housing.

Kamala Harris wants to continue the momentum given to her by the Democratic National Convention. Photo:Getty Images

The presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

The first presidential debate between Harris and Trump will take place at the beginning of September. While this pre-election debate already included a debate, on that occasion the Democrats had Joe Biden, the current president and former presidential candidate.The debate will be crucial for that portion, even if it is small, of the electorate that has not yet made up its mind.“said Victoria Defrancesco, a political analyst at Telemundo.