The TV duel between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump can have a lasting impact on the 2024 US election campaign. The decisive factor is which tactics are used.

Philadelphia – The eagerly awaited TV duel between the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and the Republican candidate Donald Trump marks the beginning of the hot phase in the race for the White House. The two opponents will meet at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, in the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania. The debate starts on Tuesday at 9 p.m. local time (3 a.m. German time on Wednesday).

For Kamala Harris, this is the first presidential debate of her political career. She has to prove herself – against an opponent who has already taken part in six such debates. Trump brings with him experience and his usual provocative demeanor. What tactics will the candidates choose to win the evening?

Harris in TV debate ahead of 2024 US election: Radiate energy and freshness

Kamala Harris has already shown in the election campaign that she can stand up to Donald Trump – and without resorting to his strategy of personal attacks and incitement. Her team knew how to expose Trump with subtle comparisons, clever references to news and serious answers to his rhetorical questions on social media. Harris must continue this strategy in the TV debate. “She must weaken his show of power,” emphasized the Democratic strategist Basil Smikle to NewsweekThe aim is to make Trump appear “small”.

In the first TV debate for the US election 2024 Trump ran against Biden. That evening in June was a death sentence for Biden’s campaign. The 81-year-old president appeared weak and at times had trouble finishing his thoughts, while the 78-year-old Trump appeared more energetic to most viewers. With Harris, who is almost two decades younger, he now faces a more dynamic and strategically skilled opponent. Harris must be careful not to confront Trump too obviously with the age difference, but can let it work in the background by radiating energy and freshness.

TV duel between Harris and Trump takes place in swing state: Harris needs clear political messages

Trump is easily provoked – especially on the right issues. Harris should hit precisely these points to throw Trump off balance. These include his alleged election interference in 2020 or his stance on abortion. If he reacts angrily, he could alienate key constituencies, especially women, who will be watching closely how he treats her.

Another key to success: Harris must address the issues in the debate that are important to voters in the crucial swing states, such as Pennsylvania. This is not about attention to detail, but about clear, tangible political messages that speak directly to people – the economy, inflation, immigration policy. If she succeeds in doing this, she could hit Trump hard.

Trump in TV debate ahead of 2024 US election: Focus on his achievements

Trump’s signature discipline in the US election campaign: belittling political opponents with nicknames and attacks on social media. He should stay away from this tactic in the TV debate. Some of his worst performances were in debates in which he attacked his opponents, such as in his first debate against Biden in the US election campaign in 2020. “He should not delve into personal matters at all,” Gregg Peppin, a Republican strategist, told NewsweekHe should focus more on issues that concern voters.

The economy, as well as inflation, immigration and crime, should be the focus. “The more we talk about politics and Trump’s accomplishments, the better it is for him,” said Brian Seitchik, a Republican strategist who worked on previous Trump campaigns, to NewsweekHe should “ask the question before which [die Demokraten] What you fear most is: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

To win the TV duel: Trump must focus on the Biden administration’s failures

Trump must not allow himself to be provoked or drawn to a personal level. “If after the debate the focus is on Trump’s personality or the way Harris was able to get on his nerves, that will be a victory for her,” Seitchik said. “If the focus is on a comparison and contrast between the four years of Biden-Harris and the four years of Trump’s policies, that will be a loss for her.”

What influence the result of the TV debate between Trump and Harris will ultimately have on the outcome of the US election will be seen after the debate. If the polls are correct, the USA will experience an election that will be as close as almost any other. In this case, every detail, no matter how small, will be decisive.

TV duel before the US election: Harris and Trump meet in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, preparations are in full swing ahead of the TV debate between Trump and Harris. Philadelphia police are expecting several protests. The area around the “National Constitution Center” has already been cordoned off.

The debate will take place on September 10th at 9 p.m. local time in Philadelphia and will be broadcast by ABC. In the USA, numerous television stations have announced live streams of the TV debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. In Germany, the spectacle can be seen on Das Erste from 2:50 a.m. The streaming platform Joyn is offering a free live stream at the same time. (lw)