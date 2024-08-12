Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The US presidential election race has entered a new, important phase, after Democratic candidate Kamala Harris chose her running mate, Tim Walz, to face Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance. Questions have emerged about the extent of the two representatives’ influence on the election results.

A YouGov poll showed that Walls is more popular than JD Vance, although the difference is not huge. Walls received a net positive rating of +15 compared to +1 for Vance. As for independent voters, Walls received +10 compared to -4 for Vance. The poll results indicate that Walls is more popular so far.

American political analyst Charles Bauman said that the vice president’s usefulness to his candidate is measured based on the general perception among voters and his ability to reach the masses and win their trust, and the image presented by Walls as an ordinary person trying to help people, which makes him more acceptable.

Bowman explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that, on the contrary, De Vance continues his approach of promoting Trump’s Republican messages and principles that express his electoral base and represent the Republican base, but he stirs controversy with what he says in rallies and because of his media opinions and negative news about him.

For his part, American political analyst David O’Sullivan considered that Walls is slightly better than DeVance, as he is a longtime member of Congress from the Democratic Party and has the ability to attract moderate voters to Harris more than Vance can do for Trump.

O’Sullivan told Al-Ittihad that Walls is a strong choice for labor unions and is an important voting point, and he has a good reputation in Washington despite his affiliation with the state of Minnesota, but it is difficult to make predictions from now about the actual influence of the two representatives, except in the last days before the elections.

In turn, the American-based political expert Faisal Al-Shammari explained that Vance and Walls represent two different approaches to leadership and management, each with its own influence and political ideology. Vance tends toward the conservative right and promotes the values ​​of discipline and personal responsibility, which is reflected in his professional performance, which is characterized by accuracy and efficiency.

In contrast, Walls embraces leftist ideas and focuses on collective cooperation and equality, which enhances team spirit, but may sometimes lead to scattered efforts, so Harris must strike a balance – according to the political analyst.