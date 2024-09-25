Latino voters who still don’t know who they will vote for on November 5 will have the opportunity to hear directly from the two candidates. Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump accepted Univision’s invitation to participate in forums with Hispanic voters in Miami, in the case of the Democrat, and in Las Vegas, in the case of the Republican. Although the forums in the style of town hall The events will be held separately, and it is possible that the two candidates will be among their last opportunities to connect with undecided voters, given that the former president continues to insist that he will not participate in a second debate with the vice president.

The two candidates are expected to address key issues for this electorate at the forums, including the economy, inflation, employment, immigration and foreign policy, according to Univision. Both events will take place next month: Trump’s will air on October 8 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time and Harris’s on October 10 at the same time. Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo will be the moderator, although attendees will ask questions to each candidate.

“Noticias Univision serves as a two-way bridge: we bring all voices to our community and at the same time we transmit the concerns of Latinos to those in power,” said Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univision, in a statement when information about the meetings was made public. The two sessions will be broadcast in English on Noticias Univision’s YouTube channel and will be broadcast with Spanish translation on Univision and on ViX’s Noticias 24/7 channel.

There are 36 million Latinos eligible to vote in this election, a record number. Of these, polls indicate that between 10 and 15% are undecided. Their votes will be key to deciding which side the balance falls on in a month, especially in three of the seven swing states: Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania, territories that concentrate a high proportion of Latino voters. Traditionally, Latinos tend to vote blue, although a significant number have moved to the red camp in recent years. However, since Harris entered the race, support for the Democratic candidate has increased among Latinos. A survey published this Tuesday A Pew poll showed that 57% of them would vote for Harris, compared with 36% who said they would vote for Joe Biden in July. Only 39% said they would opt for Trump.

And now that the campaign is entering the final stretch, with just 40 days left, these two forums could be the last chance for the candidates to connect with the voters they need. There doesn’t seem to be another meeting between the former president and the vice president: although Harris agreed to participate in a second presidential debate two weeks before the date at the polls, Trump rejected it. “The problem with having another debate is that it’s too late. The voting has already started,” he said, insisting that he won his only face-to-face with Harris, despite the vast majority of experts and voters saying otherwise.