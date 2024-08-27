Washington.- When Donald J. Trump ran for president in 2016, there was little appetite for tariffs in Washington.

Many Republicans and Democrats believed that imposing tariffs on imports created economic weaknesses and that freer trade was the best recipe for growth.

That viewpoint has largely fallen out of fashion by 2024.

Although Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, differ widely in their campaign proposals, both parties are increasingly embracing tariffs as an essential tool to protect American manufacturers from Chinese and other global competitors.

That was a marked reversal from previous decades, when most politicians fought to lower tariffs rather than raise them.

But the loss of American factory jobs as a result of globalization and China’s focus on cheap exports has sparked bipartisan criticism of more open trade.

Given that Trump’s 2016 victory capitalized on those sentiments, Democrats have been trying to avoid losing voters who oppose free trade.

“On economic policy and trade issues, both major parties are moving in the same direction,” said Nick Iacovella, vice president of the Coalition for American Prosperity, which advocates for tariffs and domestic investment in industry.

Iacovella said Trump is more likely to go further on tariffs than Harris, but that no matter who wins the election, “they’re going to have a tariff administration and an industrial policy.”

Harris has sought to differentiate herself from Trump’s trade proposals, which include tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on most imports as well as levies of more than 60 percent on China.

Many economists say such a level of tariffs could increase prices for consumers, as businesses are likely to face higher import costs.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week, Harris described the proposals as “a national sales tax or a Trump tax” — and said the plans would “raise prices for middle-class families by nearly $4,000 a year.”