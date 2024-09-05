Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are almost neck and neck in the polls for the US election. © AFP/Montage

The race between Harris and Trump is completely open. It is particularly close in the swing states. This is also shown by a current poll on the US election.

Washington, DC – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? The question remains until US election in November is completely open. There is still no clear trend in the polls in the swing states that are crucial to the election. This is also shown by new polls that the TV station CNN published on September 4th.

The polls focused on six swing states. In three of these states, Harris and Trump are almost neck and neck. In two cases, Harris performed significantly better, and in one case, Trump was clearly ahead. The results of the polls* are summarized in the table below.

Polls on swing states: Harris and Trump almost neck and neck ahead of US election

Arizona 44 49 Georgia 48 47 Michigan 48 43 Nevada 48 47 Pennsylvania 47 47 Wisconsin 50 44

The values ​​almost all correspond to the current trend. Only the figures from Arizona are surprising. After all, Harris has done much better here so far. For comparison: surveys commissioned by Bloomberg and FoxNews have the Democrat in the state in the southwest of the USA even seen in the lead. But the pendulum seems to be swinging back in Trump’s direction.

Swing states decide US election between Harris and Trump

The swing states are so important because the people do not vote directly on the presidency. In the US, eligible voters in each state only decide on the 538 electors who make up the so-called Electoral College. A majority of 270 votes is needed to win the election, so sometimes only a few tens of thousands of voters have a major impact on the outcome of the election.

The results of the polls indicate a situation in the Electoral College in which Pennsylvania and Georgia are of central importance for the path to the White House. Four years ago, Joe Biden won all six of these states: Georgia with just under 11,779 votes and Arizona with 10,457 votes.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Harris narrowly ahead of Trump in US election polls

Both parties are currently investing millions in campaign advertising in the contested swing states. The first TV debate between Harris and Trump is scheduled for September 10, which the broadcaster ABCNews This could have a significant impact on the election, as it has in the past. Just remember the TV duel in June between Trump and Bidenwhich ended in a crushing defeat for the incumbent.

In view of the growing doubts about his physical and mental fitness for the office, Biden was forced to spectacularly withdraw his candidacy at the end of July. Vice President Harris entered the race for the White House instead of Biden and sparked a Democrats new enthusiasm. In the nationwide polls on the US election She has long since overtaken Trump, as a look at the graph shows:

Harris and Trump are neck and neck in US election, polls show

Harris forced Trump to reorient his campaign, which was aimed at Biden and his advanced age. At 78, the billionaire is now the oldest presidential candidate in US history. This makes him vulnerable. But Trump has one trump card: he can count on a base of passionate fans on the right-wing spectrum. This has not changed, despite his scandals, a conviction in a criminal trial and several other charges in criminal proceedings.

It is not yet clear who will move into the White House after the US election. The polls in the swing states make one thing clear: Harris and Trump are still in a close neck-and-neck race. (cs)

* Note: The CNN polls were conducted by SSRS from August 23 to 29 using representative samples of registered voters in Arizona (682 individuals), Georgia (617), Michigan (708), Nevada (626), Pennsylvania (789), and Wisconsin (976).