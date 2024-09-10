For the first time in this US presidential election campaign, an anticipated televised debate will take place this evening, Tuesday, between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The debate between the US Vice President and the former US President is the most prominent event during the remaining two months of the election campaign, before the US presidential elections are held on November 5. The debate will be organized by the ABC network at 9 pm local time (0100 GMT).

The debate is a test for Harris in particular. Harris, 59, replaced US President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee a few weeks ago.

On the other hand, this is Trump’s second debate. The race between Harris and Trump seems close. A CNN analysis of several polls showed Harris with 49% support and Trump with 47%.