Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo, Washington)

US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris headed to states considered “decisive” for the vote, as each seeks to prevail in a race whose results appear to be very close with less than two months to go before the vote.

The former president is scheduled to hold a morning news conference at his Los Angeles-area golf club, before heading to Northern California to raise funds, followed by a rally in Las Vegas, the largest city in the swing state of Nevada.

As for Harris, she will be in the swing state of Pennsylvania (meaning that she votes for the Republicans once and for the Democrats once) and the decisive one, where she debated Trump for the first time earlier this week, during which she made several criticisms that angered the former Republican president.

The election will be held on November 5, with most polls indicating a close race between the two candidates, including in swing states, where the electoral battle is usually fierce and which are likely to be decided by the Electoral College system.

Six prominent Democrats in Wisconsin, a swing state, said Harris helped create an opportunity for the Democratic Party to reshuffle the deck and energize voters who were not enthusiastic about President Joe Biden or Trump.

According to the New York Times, Wisconsin represents another opportunity for Harris, who previously served as California’s attorney general, to restructure the Democratic campaign and prove her ability to defeat Trump.

Wisconsin is among three crucial Rust Belt states, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, that are widely considered must-win states, but where Biden has been trailing Trump in opinion polls. Harris’s influence in these areas is evident in the latest Cook Election Center poll, which found her leading in six of the seven swing states.

Former aide to President Barack Obama, Michael Hardaway, told Al-Ittihad that Kamala Harris has the ability to rally Democrats more in the race against Trump, and described her candidacy as an alternative to Biden as the “hard breath” that party leaders took in the face of Trump.

The former White House official added that Democrats are currently united against Trump, while there has been a split in the “blue camp” since the beginning of this year, with each political leader announcing his support or rejection of Biden’s re-nomination.

According to a statement to Al-Ittihad by Dr. Casey Burgat, Director of the Legislative Affairs Program at George Washington University, the recent Democratic Party conference was dedicated to bringing all Democrats together behind Harris’ nomination, explaining that one of the main goals of the conference was to emphasize the party’s unity in the face of upcoming challenges, especially in light of the ongoing problems and differences over choosing Harris as a candidate instead of Biden.

There is one thing that unites all Democrats, Burgat said, and that is the need to defeat Trump in the upcoming elections. Even if there are some mixed feelings about Harris’ candidacy, there is a widespread understanding among Democrats that achieving victory requires concerted efforts and full cooperation.