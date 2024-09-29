There are seven states that have become the key that only represents one sixth of the population of USAbeing the desired trophies of the two candidates for the American presidency, Kamala Harris and donald trumpwho are aware that every vote counts when the polls practically keep them tied.

Until now, presidential campaigns are exhausting all their resources to be able to take votes from their opponent in states like Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina , WisconsinGeorgia and Pennsylvania, entities that add up to 53 million people in a population of 354 million.

According to a recent survey carried out by the New York Times/Sienawhich was published this Saturday, both Harris and Trump are practically tied in Wisconsin and Michigan. In addition, the Democratic candidate’s window has been slightly diluted compared to last August.

On the other hand, the survey Morning Consult that was shared yesterday, indicates a tie in Georgiaciting Harris’ narrow lead in six of the states, meaning she leads by 3 percentage points in Arizona7 in Nevada, 5 in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and 2 in North Carolina.

Despite its improvement, many of the advantages it has Kamala Harris on the average of surveys within the margin of statistical error, has led to accelerating and carrying out marathon visits like the one last Friday in DouglasArizona, a small border town that is considered key because its neighbors say they feel “forgotten.”

“This is not the same as a few years ago, here we need many things from the government but they do not come except in the elections,” Rogelio Olguín, a resident of this city in Cochise County, explained to EFE.

And Harris has been appearing in territories that tend to favor the former president to counteract his speech, and it was yesterday when she attacked him on immigration, as she accused him of “doing nothing” to fix the immigration system in his four years in office.

It should be noted that the Democratic Party candidate has expanded her attacks against Donald Trump, in order to consolidate an advantage that the Morning Consult survey places nationally at 3 percentage points against the former president, among possible voters, one point more than the month past.

And the attacks of both campaigns against their rivals to try to attract the undecided have intensified, because in the 2020 presidential elections, those seven key states won by less than three points.

As an example, during tonight’s football game between Georgia and Alabama, which Donald Trump hopes to attend, the Harris campaign has announced that it will fly a banner mocking the magnate for “avoiding a second debate.”