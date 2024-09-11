Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 06:41











Kamala Harris and Donald Trump laid out their vision for the United States on Tuesday during a debate peppered with personal and political attacks from which the Democrat emerged unscathed. It began with a handshake between the 59-year-old vice president and Democratic candidate and the 78-year-old Republican former president.

But sparks flew almost from minute one during the hour-and-a-half debate broadcast by ABC from Philadelphia, the cradle of American democracy in the east of the country.

Standing behind the lectern, he remained serious, his gaze never leaving the camera. She turned her head from time to time to look at him with a sly look.

“He left us with the worst unemployment since the Great Depression (…) the worst public health epidemic in a century (and) the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War, and what we’ve done is clean up Donald Trump’s mess,” Harris said.

She also accused him of spreading a “bunch of lies” about abortion that “insult women.”

Trump called her a “Marxist” and went on at length about his favorite topic: immigration. “A lot of these people coming in are criminals, and that’s bad for our economy, too,” the former Republican president said.

“We have millions of people coming into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and asylums, and they are coming in and they are taking jobs that are now being held by African-Americans and Hispanics and also by unions,” he said, as part of his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

«Migrants eat dogs»



During the debate, he repeated the lie that migrants eat “dogs,” “cats” and “the pets” of the inhabitants of a city in Ohio (northeast), a rumor spread since Monday by Republicans and denied by the authorities. His tone became increasingly aggressive: “I’m talking, if you don’t mind, please,” he told the vice president.

He suggested that the assassination attempt on him in July was “probably” due to criticism from his rivals who called him “a threat to democracy.”

Harris also did not shy away from disqualifications and reminded him that he is no longer competing with President Joe Biden but with her. The Democrat accused her rival of using race “to divide the American people” and of being an international laughing stock. “World leaders laugh at Donald Trump, I have spoken to military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say he is a disgrace,” she said. According to her, “dictators and autocrats are eager” for him to be president again because they can manipulate him “with flattery and favors.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin would “eat Donald Trump alive” and would already be sitting in kyiv if the Republican were president,” he said.

The Republican candidate refused to say whether or not he wanted Ukraine to win against Russia. They also talked about the war in Gaza, one of the issues that worries voters. “She hates Israel. If she becomes president, I don’t think Israel will exist in two years,” said the former president. As expected, she denied it.

For decades, these debates allowed a candidate to distinguish himself from his rival, but they did not make a dent in the campaign. Until last June, when President Joe Biden’s poor performance precipitated his downfall and led to him passing the baton to his vice president on July 21.

Since then, Kamala Harris has become a political phenomenon. She garnered massive support in a matter of hours, broke fundraising records, savoured a triumphant nomination at the Democratic convention in Chicago and managed to tie the polls on voting intention.

But many Americans (28% according to a New York Times/Siena College poll) have no idea what she is like and what she proposes. So Harris’s main objective was to try to convince the electorate to trust her. She proposed “a new way forward” to leave the Trump era behind.

Her rival, who inspires passion and hatred in equal measure, has her supporters who have remained loyal to her despite her legal proceedings, which Harris, a former prosecutor, reminded her of.

But both need the undecided voters, especially those in the swing states, i.e. those who vote for one party or another depending on the candidates. This gives them enormous power in elections due to the indirect universal suffrage voting system.

It is not known whether Tuesday’s debate will tip the balance in favor of one party or the other, eight weeks before a closely contested presidential election.

Taylor Swift’s endorsement



Harris received some excellent news at the end: the support of singer Taylor Swift, with an enormous influence on millions of young people, who promised on the social network Instagram to vote for her because she “fights for those rights and causes” that “need a warrior to defend them.”

Her campaign seemed satisfied and challenged the Republican in a statement: “Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump ready?”