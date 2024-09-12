The US election campaign has now entered its final phase. After Tuesday’s dog-eat-dog debate in Philadelphia between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the two parties are adjusting their strategies for the 54-day final stretch, in which the fight to gain the upper hand promises to be a death-defying one. Democrats want to take advantage of the momentum they perceive after their candidate’s good performance. Republicans are trying to make up for the bad taste left by their candidate’s speeches.

Time is running out, and the opportunities to capture new votes — or avoid losing them — are becoming fewer and fewer. In some states, such as Alabama, the period for voting by mail has already opened. In Pennsylvania, ballots can begin to be cast starting Monday. Other states will follow in the coming days.

Unless the two parties agree to a second debate in the coming weeks, which is still unclear, there is only one other national event on the horizon leading up to November 5: the October 1 debate between the vice presidential candidates, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance. But historically, rhetorical duels between the number two candidates do not usually move the balance; their television audience is much smaller than that of their bosses.

Tour of the Swing States

Democrats were quick to make their move. After participating in a series of events in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks alongside President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Harris plans to return to the campaign trail and hold a series of rallies in swing states, those that hold the key to the tiebreaker. At the New York event, the vice president met her opponent again, with whom she shook hands for the second time in two days.

On Thursday, she will be in two locations in North Carolina, the start of a new tour “to generate more support, boost enthusiasm and reach the voters who will decide this election, as we approach the final weeks of the campaign,” says the vice president’s electoral team. On Friday, Harris will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre, an industrial city in northeastern Pennsylvania.

There, she will court white working-class voters, an electoral bloc that resists her and in which Trump has enormous sympathy. Harris needs to win votes at all costs among this group, a significant proportion of the total in Pennsylvania. This state is vital for her aspirations to reach the White House: it is the one that contributes the most votes, 19, in the American electoral college (270 are needed to win). Without it, her chances of winning are drastically reduced.

Immediately after the debate, Harris was jubilant. In a surprise appearance at a gathering of supporters in Philadelphia, she said it had been a “great night.” The vice president, who was declared the winner of the debate by CNN in a flash poll with 63% to her rival’s 37%, also received the icing on the cake: the hugely popular American music idol Taylor Swift announced that she would vote for her in November.

Trump, meanwhile, was trying to limit the damage after a debate in which he spread the lie that Haitian immigrants eat their neighbors’ pets in Ohio, claimed that he had the “concept of a plan” to change the current health insurance system implemented by Barack Obama, without giving further details, and lost his temper when his rival questioned the attendance figures for his election rallies. He also claimed that Harris wants to carry out “sex change operations on illegal immigrants detained in prison.”

“We had a great night. We won the debate. We had a terrible, terrible television network,” he lamented on Wednesday in an appearance on his favorite channel, Fox News, in which, as he did immediately after his rhetorical clash with Harris, he blamed the moderators of the network that organized it, ABC News, for his poor performance. “They should be ashamed. They were correcting me all the time and what I was saying was fundamentally correct, or I hope it was correct.”

But even though time is running out, there are still eight weeks left, and neither party can afford to slow down. Harris herself recalled on Tuesday night that the Democrats are still not the favourites. The Republicans must send a message of reassurance to their bases. It is not clear whether, despite the expectations aroused, the debate has served to change opinions among those who had already decided their vote, or to motivate the 8% of undecided voters who are still not sure, according to the polls.

To find out, we’ll have to wait for the polls in the coming days. Harris needs to make progress: the latest polls indicated that the momentum she had gained over the summer, after replacing Biden as the Democratic candidate, had stagnated. According to an ABC News poll before the debate, 28% of voters said they did not know enough about the vice president’s positions. Other polls indicate that her support among traditionally Democratic voting blocs, such as African Americans and young people, has grown compared to what Biden received in the months before he gave up re-election, but it still does not reach what the president obtained in the 2020 elections.

“Harris’ strong debate performance doesn’t change the fundamentals of this presidential campaign,” said Amy Walters, director of the respected political analysis firm Cook Report. “Trump’s failure to effectively define on the debate stage what is at stake in a Harris presidency can be offset by an effective ad campaign and an appropriate focus on constituencies.”

But the analyst adds a nuance: “Despite everything, Harris has shown that she can do what Biden failed to do: turn this election into a referendum on Trump.”